Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover a "concept prototype" of the upcoming eActros LongHaul 40-ton semi for long-distance transport.

The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul was announced in 2020. The first prototypes have already undergone intensive tests and later this year they will be tested on public roads. In 2023, the company intends to send near-series prototypes to various customers for testing.

The "concept prototype" provides a preview of the design language of the production vehicle, which is planned for 2024. The manufacturer underlines clear contours and an LED light strip in the front area.

According to the company, right from the market launch, two versions of the vehicle will be available: tractor unit and rigid.

The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul is expected to be equipped with three battery packs (LFP) for a total capacity of 600 kWh and a range of around 500 km (311 miles). We guess that CATL will be the battery supplier, as the two companies established a global battery partnership.

In terms of fast charging from 20% to 80% state-of-charge (SOC), at an output of about one megawatt (Megawatt Charging System), it should take "well under 30 minutes." That's not bad for an additional 300 km (186 miles) of range.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks hints also at a new e-axle with two electric motors and 400 kW of continuous output (over 600 kW peak).

According to the press release, the development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks are designing the eActros LongHaul to match the same durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy long-distance Actros, which means 1.2 million km (750,000 miles) on the road over a period of 10 years.

Production of the eActros LongHaul will take place at the Wörth plant in Germany, alongside the Mercedes-Benz eActros and Mercedes-Benz eEconic, as well as conventional models.

"The eActros LongHaul will be the first all-electric series-production vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Trucks to be manufactured from start to finish on the existing assembly line at the Wörth truck plant. This includes the installation of all electrical components and putting the vehicle into operation at the end of the line. It enables high-production capacity and the completely parallel production of both conventional and fully electric trucks on the same line. With the eActros 300/400 and the eEconic, on the other hand, electrification has so far taken place in a separate process at the Future Truck Center in Wörth."

eTrailer for 800 km (500 miles) of range?

One of the most interesting elements of the project is that the vehicle potentially could be equipped with an electrified trailer that has its own drive unit and batteries.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents a few photos of the eActros LongHaul prototype with the "eTrailer", developed by the tech company Trailer Dynamics and the trailer manufacturer Krone.

The eActros LongHaulplus "eTrailer" could achieve a range of over 800 km (500 miles), which is a 60% improvement. It will be interesting to see whether this solution will also enter production.

"The core is an e-axle built into the trailer, including batteries, which support the towing vehicle with additional power. Depending on the battery capacity of the eTrailer, ranges of more than 800 kilometers are possible with the series-production version of the eActros LongHaul on one battery charge."

Mercedes-Benz Trucks adds that the overall goal is to offer customers a holistic transport solution - consisting of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and tailor-made services.

