Jeep has launched the 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe, an off-road-oriented version designed to appeal to those who aren’t just going to drive their plug-in hybrid Wrangler on tarmac. It features both mechanical and cosmetic changes, although the powertrain, battery pack and specifications are unchanged.

The Wrangler Willys 4xe comes with a factory raised suspension that brings its total ground clearance to 10.1 inches (compared to 9.8 inches in non-plug-in models). It also gets LED headlights and fog lights as standard, the 9-speaker Alpine premium sound system, all-weather floor mats, a rear limited-slip differential, rock rails, as well as a black grille that matches the black 17-inch wheels wrapped in 255/75 mud-terrain tires.

Gallery: 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

15 Photos

You will easily be able to tell the Wrangler Willys 4xe apart from other models by its Willys decal on the hood, as well as by the ‘Electric 4-Wheel Drive’ decal on the rear swing gate. Available upgrades include the so-called Sun and Screen Package, which features the optional power top, as well as the larger 8.4-inch infotainment system running Uconnect 4C NAV.

Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, explains that

Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist, can now have it in the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe. The debut of the new heritage-inspired 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe pairs 49 MPGe, 470 lb.-ft. of torque with unmatched Jeep capability, a 2.72:1 4WD low range ratio, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and a new entry price point to the 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe lineup, which continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America.

The rest of the package is pretty much unchanged, so just like any Wrangler 4xe, the new Willys variant still makes 370 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque and draws from a 17 kWh battery pack that gives it an EPA electric range of 21 miles. It has a maximum fording depth of 30 inches and it can deliver up to a claimed 49 MPGe if you keep its battery pack charged.