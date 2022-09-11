The Tesla Model Y is continuing to grow in popularity across the globe, and now it's available in yet another country. Last Friday the first Japanese Model Y deliveries took place, just three weeks after the crossover launched in Australia and New Zealand.

In Japan, the Model Y has been available for order since early June. Two versions are currently sold - the Model Y RWD and the Model Y Performance, with prices starting at ¥6,190,000 ($46,156) and ¥8,090,000 ($60,324) respectively. Interestingly, the Model Y Long Range AWD is not available in any of Tesla's Asian/Oceanic markets apart from China and Hong Kong.

Until now only the Model 3 was available in Japan, and sales weren't too strong when compared with the rest of the world. Part of the reason why was Japan's notorious lack of charging infrastructure. Furthermore, automakers like Toyota reportedly employed anti-EV marketing in Japan (promotional pieces similar to this one were, and to a certain extent still are, commonplace there).

Nevertheless, Japan is now embracing electrification. A few months ago the government agreed to spend the equivalent of $300 million a year on subsidies and charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, Tesla has multiple new Supercharger locations planned throughout the nation.