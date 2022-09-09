This week, we have news on upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Our Top EV News for the week of Sep 9, 2022.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Need a Semi?

We have the electric semi truck guide for you if you do. Currently, there is only one electric semi in operation and that’s the BYD 8TT, with around 100 units on the road. This year, there are four new models expected to be added to the roads, including the Freightliner eCascadia, Volvo VNR Electric, Peterbilt 579EV, and the Nikola Tre BEV.

There are more coming in the future, and this guide does a good job of giving you the key specs. Who will have the best range? Is the Nikola Tre BEV with an estimated 350 miles or is it the Tesla Semi with an estimated 300-500 miles range?

Porschelectric

Porsche has seen such tremendous success with the Taycan, that they are planning on electrifying the Panamera to compete with the Lucid Air and the Mercedes EQS. The Taycan was so successful that it even outsold the iconic 911 in 2021. The Panamera will be a full-sized luxury EV, probably longer than the Taycan, and is expected to arrive in a few years. When will Porsche electrify the 911?

On Sale in NY, CT, NJ, and CA

Speaking of luxury sedans, the Genesis G80 is now on sale in NY, CT, NJ, and CA. It’s also marked as a competitor to the Lucid Air, Mercedes EQS, and other electric luxury sedans. The G80 will have a range of 282 miles, do 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, and charge at a 350-kW DC faster charger from 10%-80% in 22 minutes. For a luxury sedan, the price isn’t bad either, coming in at around $80,920.

5.7% of Sales

Volvo wants to sell only fully electric vehicles by 2030. The company’s most recent sales report documents that 5.7% of Volvo’s sales were fully electric in August and plug-in cars (Volvo’s Recharge vehicles) made up 21.9% of sales. Globally, Volvo sold 2,494 fully electric vehicles in August 2022 compared to 1,644 fully electric vehicles in August 2021. That’s a 51.7% increase. Volvo saw a slowdown in sales outside of fully electric, but the focus appears to be fully electric for Volvo.

