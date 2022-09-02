Deliveries of the Rivian R1S electric SUV to people outside the company only started in late August, and one has already appeared for sale. And as was the case with the R1T electric pickup, when these vehicles pop up for sale, they end up being sold for a lot more than their original value.

The vehicle is a 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition finished in a color called El Cap Granite and black leather interior. It rides on 22-inch “Sport Bright” wheels and it has the large 135 kWh battery pack with up to 316 miles of EPA range, as well as the 835 horsepower quad-motor setup that gives it supercar acceleration.

This is definitely a desirable combination, with the big battery, the underbody reinforcement, as well as the interior and exterior colors that should broaden its appeal more.

Gallery: Rivian R1T on carsandbids

8 Photos

Its original window sticker was $80,950, but the current highest bid on Cars and Bids just passed $120,000 - it was around $119,000 a few hours ago, and by the time you read it will be even higher or the auction will have ended. But it’s currently already around 50% above MSRP, making it a really good deal for the seller who hasn’t even received the vehicle’s title yet - the vehicle’s odometer only reads 70 miles (112 km).

With almost 100,000 orders for the R1T and R1S combined, Rivian has been concentrating on ramping up production to meet demand. It’s been a fairly slow start, but now the manufacturer still expects to hit its production target for 2022 of 25,000 vehicles, even if in the first half of the year it only manufactured just under 7,000 units.

Rivian will reportedly add a second shift to its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in order to reach its goal for 2022. Then it will keep ramping up to get closer to the factory’s maximum output of 150,000 vehicles per year, although that high a production number still seems like it’s a few years away.