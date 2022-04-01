Yes, the floodgates are opening, folks. New owners of the Rivian R1T are seeing used models selling for ridiculously high prices. In the midst of terrible inflation and global turmoil, it may be hard to pass up the chance to flip the new electric pickup truck for a profit.

This, not to mention the fact that when some of these R1T reservation-holders place their initial orders, the global economic situation, as well as their personal financial situation, may have been very different.

The first pre-owned R1T we shared seems to have sold almost immediately. It was listed at $139,900, though we have no idea what it sold for. After we shared the article, there was plenty of interest, and the Rivian electric truck listing disappeared from the website soon thereafter.

Just yesterday, we shared another R1T Launch Edition that's selling for no less than $150,000. The seller noted that they won't even reply to offers that come in under the threshold. Instead, the electric pickup will go to the highest bidder. Perhaps asking for at least $150,000 and pitting people against one another wasn't the best idea since the listing is still active. However, we'd be willing to bet that if the owner really wants to sell the R1T, it will certainly sell.

Now, we've been apprised of a third R1T Launch Edition for sale with just 400 miles on it. It's important to note that the previous two trucks had 133 and 35 miles on them, respectively. So, this one has seen a bit more activity, though it's probably not notable. In addition, the R1T in this Craiglist listing is priced at $139,000, which probably means those interested in the previous offer may compete for this one instead.

The Rivian R1T is located in Bend, Oregon, and there are no details in the listing about potential plans for delivery. The details in the listing are as follows:

Launch Edition

Quad-Motor AWD

Large battery pack

El Cap Granite exterior color

20" All-Terrain wheel and tire

Black Mountain interior color

Tow Hooks

Powered Tonneau Cover

Field Kit

All-Weather Floor Mats

Will it sell quickly at $139,000? We'll have to wait and see. If you find other R1T electric trucks for sale on the used market, feel free to drop them in the comments.