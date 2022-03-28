A friend of InsideEVs tipped us off after finding this pre-owned 2022 Rivian R1T for sale online. The truck is a barely used Launch Edition model at Dillon's Auto, though it's being listed online via partner Charged Automotive.

As the story goes, our friend Katie, who runs the All Electric Family YouTube channel, reached out to us to share that the family hopes to once again be producing videos soon. They have a Rivian R1T Launch Edition on order that's due to arrive in May or June. though it may come later. They also ordered a Ford F-150 Lightning, so they're waiting to see how it all pans out. Regardless, it will be great to see the family using a new electric pickup truck for future videos.

Katie also directed our attention to the first used R1T she's seen for sale. It comes as no surprise it's a pricey Launch Edition model, and the online cars sales website notes that it's the first in the country to offer the R1T for sale on the used market, which means you can pick up a Rivian without having to wait. What's more, it only has 133 miles on the odometer.

The R1T Launch Edition is obviously no longer available new. Moreover, if you order a new R1T today, you'll not only have to wait a long time to take delivery, but it will also cost you more than the trucks did when they first came to market. That said, it won't cost you $139,900, which is what this R1T is listed for by Charged Automotive. We did, however, configure a top-of-the-line fully loaded R1T, and it came out to about $122,000.

The base price of the Rivian R1T is currently at around $80,000, though it had a starting price of $67,500 at launch. New base models are coming later, and they'll follow suit with the original pricing. However, you won't be able to get the cheapest versions with the dual-motor configuration and standard battery pack until 2024.

*Hat tip to Katie Krivolavek