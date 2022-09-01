If you follow the automotive industry as a whole, you're likely well aware that automakers put their cars through the paces, and then some, before they go on sale. They also continue to test the vehicles in the extremes in order to make improvements for upcoming variants. Tesla typically touts its cold weather testing, which seems to pique the interest of many readers, though in this case, the automaker is shedding light on the opposite.

We've shared multiple articles with you showing Tesla testing its cars in places like Alaska. Cold-weather testing seems to be something that interests people since they know that dealing with extreme cold and snow can be one of the most difficult aspects of driving. While many of us also deal with hot summers, fewer people likely drive often in extreme heat like that found in Death Valley, or, in Tesla's case, Dubai.

As you can see from the following social media posts, Tesla tested multiple vehicles in Dubai, including the Model X Plaid and Model 3. However, it seems the majority of the EVs it took on this hot trip were Model Y crossovers, which makes sense since the Model Y is Tesla's newest vehicle.

Tesla shared several unique images of its vehicles braving the sand and heat, complete with a camel that may have gotten more attention on some social media posts than Tesla's EVs. Tesla wrote via its official Instagram account:

"Our field quality engineers head to Dubai at the hottest time of the year for extreme heat and durability testing. Temperatures reach over 122°F/50°C."

Dubai obviously isn't 122 degrees Fahrenheit all year, but Tesla took its fleet to the city during its hottest season. While most people are probably programmed to think that cold weather is much harder on cars than hot weather – due in part to the fact that extreme cold tends to be very difficult for many people to deal with – hot weather can certainly have major negative impacts on any car.

Simply having your car sitting out in the direct sunlight for many hours a day will destroy the paint and cause issues with the interior. As far as EVs are concerned, the extreme heat and direct sunlight aren't good for the battery pack. Very high temperatures will also impact range and charging times.