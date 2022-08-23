According to an article posted by Teslarati, at least one of the current Tesla Cybertruck prototypes doesn't offer air conditioning as an option. The information was first revealed by Jack Griffiths Garage on Instagram, though it has since been taken down.

Prior to the original Instagram post being deleted, Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) had shared the video on Twitter. As you can see, it's another of the recent videos showing people driving the Tesla Cybertruck at the automaker's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

We've seen a few similar videos posted, but didn't look very carefully, so some of the videos we saw could have been shared by the same folks. In addition, others in the same Cybertruck prototype may have also shared videos of the drive on their various social media channels.

At any rate, as the video opens, you can hear one of the people in the electric pickup truck commenting that air conditioning would be nice. Another passenger jokes that it's 68 degrees Fahrenheit inside the Cybertruck, though someone responds saying it's more like 86 degrees.

Regardless of the temperature, the driver reaches over to the Cybertruck's touch screen and then says that there's no option for AC. It actually doesn't look like there are very many options as he quickly swipes around the screen and attempts to push some buttons.

Clearly, we have no idea if the Tesla Cybertruck will be available in a configuration with no AC. It would come as a surprise if this were true, and it would be especially surprising if AC wasn't available in the truck at all.

It could just be the prototypes that don't yet have the feature or even just this particular prototype. There's also a chance the driver just didn't know how to turn it on. The video is so brief, and we don't know what happens after the driver attempts to turn on the air conditioning.

With that said, it's still a good observation, and worth sharing. Hopefully, more such videos will surface, and/or other people who got a chance to drive the Cybertruck will come forward with more details. In the meantime, it's just another waiting game.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck is coming in 2023, and he has also noted that the specs and pricing will change compared to what Tesla shared when the electric pickup truck was first revealed. According to Teslarati, Musk said at the Cyber Roundup Tesla shareholder event:

“A lot has changed since then, so the specs and the pricing will be different. I hate to give sort of a little bit of bad news. But I think there’s no way to sort of anticipate the inflation that we’ve seen and the various issues."

What do you think? Will the Cybertruck come standard with no AC? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.