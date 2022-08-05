Elon Musk made some interesting comments about the Tesla Cybertruck prices and specs at the company's "Cyber Roundup" annual meeting of shareholders on August 4.

More specifically, Tesla CEO said that prices and specifications of the Cybertruck production model will change compared to those announced at the concept's unveiling in November 2019.

This should come as no surprise for anyone given how much the world has changed since the Cybertruck was first revealed. The pandemic and lockdowns hit just months later, causing major supply chain disruptions, shortages of semiconductors and other parts, and price increases on basically everything.

Add to that the raging inflation most of the world is seeing at the moment and the military conflict in Ukraine and it's pretty clear that the Cybertruck can't be priced from just under $40,000 as Tesla originally announced in 2019. Here's what Elon Musk had to say about Cybertruck pricing after an investor asked when Tesla would announce prices for its electric truck during the Q&A session at the shareholder meeting yesterday.

“Cybertruck pricing, it was unveiled in 2019, and the reservation was $99. A lot has changed since then, so the specs and the pricing will be different. I hate to give sort of a little bit of bad news, but I think there's no way to sort of have anticipated quite the inflation that we've seen and the various issues.”

That's not really a surprise; after all, Tesla did remove Cybertruck prices and specs from its website as early as October 2021, so it was pretty clear that changes would come in the pricing and specification structure.

That said, Musk reassured the audience that "the Cybertruck will be one hell of a product" and "a damn fine machine." Unfortunately, he did not make any comments about how the electric pickup's specifications would change compared to what Tesla announced in 2019.

Finally, Musk reiterated the mid-2023 target for the start of Cybertruck production and said that manufacturing preparations for the electric pickup at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas will start soon.

"We're going to be installing the production equipment, tooling and all starting in the next couple of months, we'll begin the installation, so we're aiming to be in volume production in the middle of next year."

You can check out Musk's comments on the Cybertruck and a lot more topics in the video recording of Tesla's annual meeting of stockholders placed at the top of this page.