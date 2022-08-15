The UK's first electric pickup, the Maxus T90EV, is going on sale this month with a starting price of £49,950 (approximately $60,315), excluding VAT.

With 20 percent VAT added, the Maxus T90EV's base price is a whopping £59,940, which is the equivalent of $72,375. So what will UK customers get for this kind of money?

The T90EV is the all-electric version of the Maxus T90, a mid-size pickup produced by the SAIC Motor-owned brand since 2021. The electric pickup adopts the exterior and interior styling of its ICE sibling but ditches the internal combustion engine for an EV powertrain consisting of an 88.5-kWh battery pack and a 150-kilowatt (201-horsepower) electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

The electric pickup has a claimed combined range of up to 220 miles (354 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle and its battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in around 45 minutes, thanks to a peak charging speed of 80 kW.

Described as "perfect for both on and off-road driving"—even though it does not offer all-wheel drive—the Maxus T90EV has a wading depth of 550 millimeters (21.6 inches) and approach and departure angles of 27 degrees and 24 degrees, respectively.

Maxus says the maximum towing capacity is 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), which is lower than what regular diesel-powered rivals offer. The same goes for the maximum payload of 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds).

The Maxus T90EV is sized similarly to the Ford Ranger sold in Europe, measuring 5,365 millimeters (211.2 inches) in length, 1,900 mm (74.8 in) in width and 1,809 mm (71.2 in) in height. The wheelbase is 3,155 millimeters (124.2 inches).

Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, backup camera, rear parking sensor, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear window electric heating defrosting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual air conditioning, 6-way power adjustable front seats, artificial leather seat covers and more.

Optional equipment includes an electric tow bar, stainless steel sports bar, all-terrain tires and a winch attached to the front bumper. UK deliveries of the Maxus T90EV will start in the first quarter of 2023.