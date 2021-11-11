We take the Maxus eDeliver9 out on a road test. Watch our review of this electric panel van here.

For some backgroud on the e Deliver 9, refer to the infomation from SAIC's website below

Big brother to the e DELIVER 3, the e DELIVER 9 is designed with more space, more range and all the usual extras as standard, ensuring a comfortable, economical, pure driving experience.

Complementary to the impressive standard specifications, the e DELIVER 9 boasts equally impressive performance specs accredited to its 150Kw / 310Nm motor partnered with either a 51.5Kwh, 72Kwh or 88.55 Kwh battery configuration which produces a WLTP city range of up to 219 miles / 353 kms and a fast charge of 80% in 40 minutes.

E DELIVER 9 BODY STRUCTURE