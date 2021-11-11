We take the Maxus eDeliver9 out on a road test. Watch our review of this electric panel van here.

For some backgroud on the e Deliver 9, refer to the infomation from SAIC's website below and be sure to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date on our latest video releases.

Big brother to the e DELIVER 3, the e DELIVER 9 is designed with more space, more range and all the usual extras as standard, ensuring a comfortable, economical, pure driving experience.

Complementary to the impressive standard specifications, the e DELIVER 9 boasts equally impressive performance specs accredited to its 150Kw / 310Nm motor partnered with either a 51.5Kwh, 72Kwh or 88.55 Kwh battery configuration which produces a WLTP city range of up to 219 miles / 353 kms and a fast charge of 80% in 40 minutes.

E DELIVER 9 BODY STRUCTURE

The e DELIVER 9 is designed using 9.2m laser welding, the longest in the industry.
The structure is built from 54% high strength steel and PHS and it has accumulated
2 million kilometres of whole vehicle full environment test verification.
Strong design with emphasis on strength and payload.

Model MH 51.5KWH MH 72KWH LH 51.5KWH LH 72KWH LH 88KWH MC CAB 65KWH LC CAB 65KWH
Dimension (L *W *H mm) 5546 X 2062 X 2525 5546 X 2062 X 2525 5940 X 2062 X 2525 5940 X 2062 X 2525 5940 X 2062 X 2525 6200 X 2052 X 2290 6680 X 2052 X 2290
Wheelbase (mm) 3366 3366 3760 3760 3760 3760 4048
Cargo Volume (m3) 9.7 9.7 11.0 11.0 11.0 - -
Slide door width (mm) 1269 1269 1269 1269 1269 - -
Battery Capacity (kWh) 51.5 72 51.5 72 88 65 65
Electric motor output (Peak power/Peak torque) 150kWh / 310N.m 150kWh / 310N.m 150kWh / 310N.m 150kWh / 310N.m 150kWh / 310N.m 150kWh / 310N.m 150kWh / 310N.m
Top speed (km/hr) 100 100 100 100 100 100 100
Charging time (AC 100%) h 6 8 6 8 8 6.5 6.5
Charging time (DC 80%) min 40 40 40 40 45 36 36
CVW (kg) 2300 2460 2340 2460 2640 2700 2750
Pay load (kg) 1200 1040 1160 1040 860 1290 1290
WLTP city Miles / (kms) 147 (237) 179 (288) 147 (237) 179 (288) 219 (353) - -
WLTP Combined Miles / (kms) 112 (180) 146 (235) 112 (180) 146 (235) 185 (296) 90-150 90-150

