As we just recently reported, Tesla is working on ramping up its energy business. As Tesla Energy grows and becomes much more visible, it's arguably important that the company is setting a good example. Showing up at people's homes or businesses in gas-powered cars isn't that appealing, and Tesla has made it clear that changes are coming.

According to a recent report by Electrek, Tesla is moving to convert its energy fleet, which is currently made up of many gas-powered vehicles. Tesla Energy will begin replacing those work vans and related vehicles with Model Y crossovers and Model 3 sedans. It only makes sense that when Tesla Energy shows up, it shows up in Tesla's EVs.

The same has been said over the years about Tesla's mobile service team. If you call Tesla for mobile service, there's a good chance someone's going to show up in a gas-guzzling work van. However, Tesla started slowly transitioning its mobile service fleet to Model S sedans, which have ample storage space for tools and supplies.

While this is all a fantastic idea, it seems Tesla just hasn't been able to make it a priority due in part to the demand for its vehicles. People are waiting years to take delivery of a Tesla in some cases, so withholding many EVs across the country and across the globe for use as fleet vehicles would mean even fewer people would be able to take delivery in a timely manner.

Electrek was able to get information from a company-wide Tesla Energy meeting, which happened this week. The publication reported that during the meeting, a manager substantiated the stories that Model Y SUVs are coming to the Tesla Energy fleet. In fact, there are already some Model Ys in service across the country. The manager shared via Electrek:

"We have been doing a great job working with our vehicle teams to get us into some Model Ys. We already got the first batch deployed across the country in different offices, and our plan is to continue electrification by getting Model Ys and Model 3s to replace every vehicle that they can one for one."

The manager reportedly went on to say that during Q4 2022, Tesla plans to get rid of many Chevrolets and Sprinter vans it's currently using, among other similar vehicles. Clearly, aside from the emissions, a Sprinter van is likely a better choice for mobile workers than any Tesla model, but a few Teslas at a job site is advertising for the company, and even using multiple Tesla vehicles for a single job is better than a single gas-guzzling work van.

Once the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck finally come along, it would seem Tesla could work to produce its own electric trucks or vans with the vehicle platforms. Or, why not the Model X or something based on it? We'll have to wait and see if the company decides to go that route in the future.