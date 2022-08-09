July has been another slower month in terms of vehicle production at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China.

After recovering from a lockdown, in June the production and sales volume reached a new record. However, in July, the production was intentionally halted/slowed down to handle factory upgrades, which will increase the output beyond 750,000 electric cars per year.

Last month, the total Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - amounted to 28,217 units, which is 14.4% less than a year ago. That's less than half of June's volume (78,906).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

Nonetheless, there is nothing to worry about right now, as the upgraded factory is expected to significantly increase its output. The first signs of this might be seen later this quarter.

During the first seven months of the year, the total volume exceeded 322,000 (up 66% year-over-year).

According to the CPCA, Tesla's cumulative wholesale volume from the Tesla Giga Shanghai is now above 934,000, including roughly 601,000 in the past 12 months.

Sales in China

The report indicates that last month, local sales in China amounted to 8,461 (down 2% year-over-year). The company was focused on export, which is typical at the beginning of a quarter.

Tesla MIC retail sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter.

Cumulatively, Tesla MIC sales in China exceeded 664,000 units.

Export

According to the report, last month 19,756 Tesla MIC cars were exported (down 19% year-over-year).

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 214,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the recent 12 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). Data for individual models, for the past month, is not yet available.