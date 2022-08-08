Ride1Up Updates Core-5 E-Bike To Offer More Features At Affordable Price

E-bike manufacturers have been increasing battery size recently by choosing more energy-dense battery cells over less energy-dense ones, which results in an e-bike battery that has the same physical size and form but manages to pack in more capacity for longer range. This poses as an exciting prospect for e-bike curious folk who, up until now, wonder if getting an e-bike really is worth it.

An excellent illustration of this is Ride1Up's Core-5 electric bike, which has undergone an upgrade to strengthen its already well-known position as a practical commuter electric bike priced at $1,195. The Ride1Up Core-5's first significant improvement is its larger battery to enable longer range. More specifically, the Ride1Up Core-5's previous 48V, 10.4Ah battery received a bump to 12.8Ah, delivering nearly 25 percent more capacity and resulting in nearly 25 percent more range. The new 614 Wh battery is still concealed in the downtube, and is also detachable for charging on or off the e-bike.

The addition of a headlight to the Ride1Up Core-5, which comes with a step-over or step-through frame design, is the other significant improvement. The majority of the company's models come with LED illumination, but the two most affordable ones haven't. Given that e-bikes tend to be more functional than traditional pedal cycles, it makes sense that illumination should be included as standard. It's encouraging to see that the Ride1Up Core-5 is being upgraded to better meet consumer demands despite its position in the budget-friendly category.

The Ride1Up Core-5 has some rather outstanding power and range in terms of performance. The 750W continuous-rated motor can reach speeds of 20 miles an hour when operated with the throttle, or 28 miles per hour when pedal assist is used. With the bigger battery, we anticipate the new range to be closer to the 25–50 mile range than the prior 20–40 mile range. The fact that Ride1Up chose not to raise the Core-5's pricing is arguably the best aspect of everything. Despite providing over 25 percent greater battery capacity, the manufacturer is still asking the same $1,195 price.