The NIU SQi Is An E-Bike That Looks Every Bit An Electric Motorbike

NIU, a pioneer in e-mobility, has unveiled its newest electric-powered product in an effort to encourage more people to switch to zero-emission vehicles. At a g ou'd think that this is a modern electric motorbike given its hefty appearance, extended seating position, and clip-on type handlebars. In reality, the NIU SQi is an electric bicycle. So yes, it has pedals and delivers the same amount of performance as many standard electric bicycles.

So what exactly is the NIU SQi? Well, it's an electric bicycle that's cosplaying as a motorcycle. Due to rules restricting e-bike performance, SQi's current "dual powertrain," which has initially been released in the Chinese market, is restricted to a top speed of 15 miles per hour. The SQi, according to NIU, can go up to 47 miles on a single charge. Having said that, the SQi is not much quicker than an e-bike from your local department store, despite having a sporty, vintage appearance. Regardless of what is hidden beneath, the SQi's eye-catching motorcycle-inspired appearance is undoubtedly the main draw.

The SQi comes with a 48V detachable battery that comes in 20Ah or 24Ah capacities. The NIU SQi also offers a lot of high-tech capabilities, which will undoubtedly be helpful for today's connected and mobile generation. To start, you can manage a lot of the SQi's capabilities thanks to complete smartphone integration. These include determining the battery's remaining capacity, GPS tracking and navigation, and identifying any potential mechanical or electrical problems.

It's interesting to note that NIU makes a variety of electric scooters with a futuristic appearance that have done well in China and other markets. However, although having somewhat more understated foundations, the SQi assumes the shape of a full-on motorbike. Could this suggest that NIU could soon release a full-size electric motorcycle based on the SQi in the future? I sure hope so.

The SQi seems to indicate NIU's intentions to enter the full-size electric motorbike industry, a move that rival and fellow pioneer of electric two-wheelers Vmoto made with the Super Soco nameplate. Whatever the case may be, the SQi may be opening the door to the sportier, more affordable choices that I and countless other motorcycle aficionados have been waiting for in the electric motorcycle market.