The GMC Hummer EV is clearly a niche vehicle, but so what? Even if GM doesn't produce many, and few people round up the money to buy one, the mammoth EV is still making waves. It's honestly vehicles like the Hummer EV that work to get the attention of people who would otherwise do everything in their power to avoid the gas to electric transition.

Tesla proved that electric vehicles can be a ton of fun while also remaining highly practical. Until the entry-level Model 3 came to market, Tesla's lineup wasn't cheap. General Motors has grand plans to bring a whole host of inexpensive EVs to market, sooner rather than later. However, it's spearheading its EV efforts by centering attention around high-end vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq crossover.

At any rate, one of our favorite YouTube channels – Throttle House – pit the Hummer EV pickup truck against the Dodge Durango Hellcat and the Mercedes-AMG G63. All three vehicles have at least a few features in common: they're sizable, they're potent, and they're arguably pretty practical, aside from their prices. Moreover, these SUVs are relatively rare since they're not being consumed by the masses.

The Hummer EV carries a starting price of over $100,000, though cheaper versions are in the pipeline. The Hummer EV Edition 1 in the video starts at $110,925 and cranks out 1,000 horsepower. It can rocket from zero to 60 mph in a crazy impressive 3 seconds, though it tops out at just 106 mph.

The Dodge Durango Hellcat starts at around $82,000. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine makes 710 horsepower. The Hellcat boasts a 3.5-second zero-to-60-mph time and a top speed of 180 mph.

Mercedes-AMG's iconic G63 SUV starts at a whopping $212,000 and produces 563 horsepower with its optional twin-turbo V8. Zero to 60 mph takes 4.5 seconds, and the AMG G63 has a top speed of 130 mph.

Now that you have the specs at your disposal, scroll down to the comment section and place your bets. Which big bad performance machine is going to come out on top?

Check out the short video in its entirety. It's fun to watch, and you may learn something new. Once you've seen the results, drop us another message in the comment section.