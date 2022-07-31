Thanks to ongoing supply chain issues, used car prices are reaching extortionate levels. Particularly in the US, where the "I want it and I want it now" mentality seems most prevalent. And while many of you may think paying $15,000 over MSRP for a used Ford Mustang Mach-E or Volkswagen ID.4 is crazy, someone has now listed a GMC Hummer EV for almost $200,000 more than they paid for it.

Yes, you heard that right. A GMC Hummer EV First Edition, which retails at $112,595, is for sale for $300,000 on the used market. The example in question has virtually no mileage and is located in the small town of Andover, Kansas. And it's not the only ridiculously priced Hummer EV for sale. A seller in California wants $259,999 for their Hummer EV, meanwhile someone in Texas has listed theirs for just under $250,000.

As mentioned above, used car prices are crazy right now. That said, nothing is matching the levels Hummer EVs are reaching. Rivian R1Ts, for example, are 'only' going for 60-70% over MSRP. So, what's behind all the Hummer hype? Well, all the Hummer EVs for sale at the moment are 1,000-hp Edition 1 models.

The Edition 1 is basically the fully-loaded launch version, and it's sold out. Therefore, if you want to order a Hummer EV from GMC you'll have to wait for the EV 3X. This model technically goes on sale this fall, but if you're only ordering today chances are you'll be waiting until at least late 2023 / early 2024.

Plus, in all fairness, the Hummer EV is a remarkably impressive machine. Sure, its ridiculous scale means it's one of the most unsustainable EVs ever made, but from an engineering perspective it's a fantastic achievement. Never before has a 9,063-pound, 216.8-inch truck been able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds flat. It also looks pretty cool, a nice blend of classic Hummer looks and futuristic styling. But is it worth $300,000? Probably not, although you can let us know what you think in the comments below.