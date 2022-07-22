General Motors reported this week that its defense division was chosen by the US Army to offer up a fully electric vehicle for use as a demo. The Army also plans to test and analyze the EV to see if it's a viable option for future military use. It comes as no surprise that the vehicle in question here is the GMC Hummer EV.

We've reported on many occasions that multiple police departments across the globe are adopting electric cars. The US Postal Service just upped its commitment to electric vehicles as well, and the Biden administration aims to do what it can to get more EVs into government fleets.

The Hummer EV is perhaps the most unique vehicle on the market today since it's not only a fully electric pickup truck but also a colossal tank-like creation that's far from efficient or aerodynamic, as well as ridiculously expensive.

GMC's Hummer EV cranks out 1,000 horsepower and can travel over 300 miles on a single charge. The automaker says it can add as many as 100 miles of range in as little as 12 minutes via DC Fast charging. Perhaps the craziest spec is that this mammoth pickup truck can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds.

GM isn't producing many Hummer EVs, and it's obviously a niche product that's not designed for the masses. However, some have argued since the beginning that it could be the perfect electric vehicle for military use.

The US Army has noted that it requires a "light to heavy duty battery electric vehicle to support reduced reliance on fossil fuels both in the operational and garrison environments." GM announced that it will provide the Hummer EV as a potential candidate to meet the Army's needs. According to Automotive News, a GM spokesperson shared in an email:

"With an ability to leverage GM's portfolio of commercial battery electric technology and $35 billion investments in electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technology, we believe we are an ideal partner to help our defense and government customers transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future."

The spokesperson, Sonia Taylor, also shared that the US Army plans to buy one Hummer EV. She added that GM's defense unit will follow suit with the automaker's goal to produce only electric vehicles by 2035. Taylor concluded that GM is equipped to help the Army with its future transition to electric vehicles.