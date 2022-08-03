Tesla has certainly made for some weird news over the years, and CEO Elon Musk has been known to have some crazy ideas. However, when we first saw posts on social media suggesting that the automaker actually opened a makeshift pool at a Tesla Supercharger station, we weren't so sure we should believe it.

You've probably seen posts about Tesla making a smartphone or joining forces with Apple, along with other fabricated stories that aren't true. When it comes to Tesla news, you have to look very carefully at the source, their potential intentions, and the message itself. It's important to do some digging and make sure the Tesla "news" you're reading about is actually true.

With that said, Tesla really did put up a swimming pool at a Supercharger station in Germany. CEO Elon Musk has talked about adding an amusement park at Tesla's factories, turning Supercharger stations into old-fashioned drive-in theaters, and more. However, a makeshift pool at a Supercharger station is a bit wild, since very few people are going to come prepared with a bathing suit and be willing to get drenched before getting back on the road.

As you can see from the video above, the pool actually does exist at Tesla's Supercharger station in Hilden, Germany, which is the largest in the country, with 40 stalls, solar panels, and restaurants. As Tesla comes up with new ideas for features and amenities for future Superchargers, it seems it may be testing out the swimming pool concept during this hot summer. Or, perhaps the company and its employees simply set out to have a little fun.

The video comes to us from the Tesla Welt Podcast channel on YouTube. The channel's host David, who happens to be friends with the folks at Electrek, sent the video along showing the swimming pool being installed. The publication notes that that pool opens on the same day as the Tesla Cyber Roundup event (annual shareholder meeting).

Tesla used a large, movable container for the pool and basically filled it with water and put a cover on it. People can use it in groups of up to four at a time in 10-minute increments. The pool will be open Thursday through Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 PM.