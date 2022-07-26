As you can see from the image above, Tesla now has a Cyber Roundup logo that also says "2022 Texas." It looks much like the Cyber Rodeo graphic, with its colorful neon lights. However, the new logo is laid over a backdrop that has the words "Annual Shareholder Meeting."

Tesla recently opened its new factory in Austin, Texas. The grand opening and delivery party was called the Cyber Rodeo, and it was clearly a big hit among Tesla owners, investors, and fans.

According to Electrek, Tesla applied for a trademark for the "Cyber Roundup" wording and logo. It seems the company will now call its annual shareholder meeting the Cyber Roundup, likely due to Tesla's move from California to Texas. The company files in “Advertising and business," as well as “clothing” categories, so there will probably be new merch for sale.

Tesla still has its original factory in California, which it may expand. However, the automaker just opened a new factory in Austin, Texas, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved the company's headquarters out of California and into Texas.

As far as the annual shareholder meeting is concerned, it seems this year's meeting may be a pretty big deal. Tesla has once again beat the odds and reported record production and deliveries this year. Just last week, the company also reported another profitable quarter despite factory shutdowns, opening and ramping up two new factories at once, and supply chain constraints.

With that said, the reason Tesla's 2022 annual shareholder meeting seems to be such a big deal is a potential stock split. The automaker's stock has dropped significantly this year as the stock market has been tumbling. However, Tesla's stock has started on its way back up amid the positive news.

Tesla is planning a 3-for-1 stock split this year, which shareholders will vote on at the upcoming meeting. A 3-for-1 split simply means that if you own one Tesla share, you'll get two more, and the price of each share will be lower.

Some Tesla fans and owners are suggesting that the new name and logo mean some sort of Cybertruck announcement is coming. However, Musk has said a few times now that the electric pickup truck is still coming next year, so we're not sure what else Tesla could share. Perhaps just some sort of an official reveal?

The upcoming meeting will take place at Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 PM Central Time. In the past, it was held in Mountain View, California, at the Computer History Museum.