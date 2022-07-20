Porsche has a major software update in store for more than 75,000 owners of Taycan electric vehicles worldwide.

Regardless of vehicle age, powertrain and body, all Taycan model variants can be brought up to the software level of the 2023 Taycan with a comprehensive software update that adds significant efficiency, range and functionality enhancements.

Depending on when their vehicle was delivered, customers will get an increase in powertrain efficiency resulting in a range gain of approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) WLTP, as well as new functions and improvements in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Porsche Connect and assistance systems.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the update enhances efficiency by almost completely disconnecting and de-energizing the front electric motor on AWD models in Normal and Range driving modes. While coasting and at a standstill, both axles are free of drive torque. Furthermore, the electric freewheel reduces frictional drag losses and increases the vehicle's range.

Other changes include an optimized energy recuperation strategy and AWD indicator that is now shown as an energy-flow indicator in the central display.

The update also improves thermal management by better conditioning of the battery, especially at low outside temperatures. This enables the Porsche Taycan to be rapidly charged more frequently overall and over a wider range of battery charge levels (SoC), in addition to greater range and shorter charging times. These improvements regard 2020 and 2021 Taycan models.

When it comes to Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and Porsche Connect, these get new functions, a colorful tile design on the start screen and greater ease of use. 2020-2021 Taycan vehicles also get optimized voice control, Spotify app integration and wireless Android Auto. On 2021 Taycans fitted with a head-up display, the navigation map features an optimized view and expanded display contents.

Assistance systems are enhanced as well, such as the sensors of the ParkAssist function that now work with a greater range. Additionally, even smaller parking spaces are now suggested to the driver.

The software update includes the option of having individual functions and equipment unlocked after purchase (function on demand, FoD), such as the keyless opening function (comfort access) for the doors and tailgate. In addition, it will enhance the over-the-air (OTA) update capability on all Taycan models. The update is free for customers but can only be carried out during a visit to a Porsche workshop.

Porsche refers to this as the "uPdate" internally because the 2023 model year, which started in July 2022, bears the letter "P." The automaker notes that the scope of the update and duration of the necessary workshop visit depend on the specific software status of the Taycan in question. Generally, the older the car is, the more improvements and innovations will be installed.

Finally, in a separate development, the 22 kW onboard charger is now available for retrofitting. Customers in North America and Europe who buy the 22 kW charger also get the Plug & Charge function activated.