Rivian gave its top of the range R1T four motors, one for each wheel, for a grand total of 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet (1,231 Nm), allowing it to sprint to sixty in just 3.3 seconds, quicker than most sports cars. Pulling power is another R1T strong point, as it is able to put its power to the ground remarkably well, regardless of surface.

It should therefore be a pretty good vehicle at a tractor pull. It may not be quite as spectacular as a rig specially designed for the job (which may have more engines than the R1T has motors), but ti looks really effective in this video we found on Reddit.

We don’t know the context behind this video, since uploader Anxious Indicator doesn’t give any details as to where, when and why the R1T was hitched to the tractor pull trailer. The pull looked effortless and the Rivian seemed to have no problem pulling it all the way, even having to brake at the very end.

This reminds us of that other video from Reddit of an R1T seeming effortless while pulling something heavy. In that video, the electric truck can be seen helping out a semi-tractor that could not get out of a ditch, which it did really easily, making many wonder if it might have been staged. The fact that it happened in Rivian’s hometown of Normal, Illinois may have fuelled speculation in that direction.

So could this tractor pull video also be something similar, possibly sponsored or endorsed by Rivian as a means of covert marketing? Well, we can’t really say, but the one thing these two videos have in common is the fact that they make the R1T look good; until a similar video but of it failing in some way hits Reddit, speculation that Rivian may be behind this in some way could arise.

