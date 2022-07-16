New passenger car registrations in Germany decreased in June by 18.1% year-over-year to 224,558, which is the fourth consecutive decrease. During the first half of the year, new registrations decreased by 11% to 1,237,975.

The situation on the market is challenging and even all-electric cars are now affected (plug-in hybrids were struggling for almost a year already).

Last month, some 58,437 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 10% less than a year ago (4th consecutive decline). The only positive sign is that the rate of decrease is lower than the market average, which enables an increase in the market share (to 26% in June).

Results by type:

BEVs: 32,234 – down 3.6 % at 14.4% market share

PHEVs: 23,209 – down 16% at 11.7% market share

Total: 52,391 – down 10% at 26.0% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – June 2022

So far this year, more than 300,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, compared to over 681,000 during 12 months of 2021:

BEVs: 167,263 – up 12% at 13.5% market share

PHEVs: 138,880 – down 15% at 11.2% market share

Total: 306,143 – down 2% at 24.7% market share

A 2% decrease year-over-year of new plug-in electric car registrations indicates that the ongoing supply constraints, amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the struggling economy, severely impacted the segment.

Top brands

According to the official data, the four top brands in terms of plug-in electric car registrations remain the same: Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Volkswagen is also the #1 among all-electric cars.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Volkswagen: 7675 - 4843 BEVs and 2832 PHEVs

BMW: 5210 - 1089 BEVs and 4121 PHEVs

Audi: 4453 - 1969 BEVs and 2484 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 4244 - 1638 BEVs and 2606 PHEVs

SEAT: 3602 - 888 BEVs and 2714 PHEVs

Hyundai: 3517 - 2246 BEVs and 1271 PHEVs

Renault: 3057 - 2775 BEVs and 282 PHEVs

Fiat: 2987 - 2987 BEVs

Tesla: 2908 - 2908 BEVs

Opel: 2575 - 2385 BEVs and 190 PHEVs

Kia: 2326 - 762 BEVs and 1564 PHEVs

Ford: 2265 - 460 BEVs and 1805 PHEVs

Top models

Last month, the Fiat 500 electric scored a very strong result of 2,973 registrations (a new record), which enabled it to take first place year-to-date, at 11,278.

The second most registered BEV model happens to be the Tesla Model Y (2,144), but the supply appears to be constrained so the results are lower than in the previous peak months. Nonetheless, the Model Y is now ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 counted together.

The third best appears to be the Volkswagen e-up! (1,765), slightly ahead of the Volkswagen ID.3 (1,620).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Fiat 500 electric - 11,278

Tesla Model 3 - 10,801

Hyundai Kona Electric - 7,587

Tesla Model Y - 7,458

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 7,028

Opel Corsa-e - 6,531

Volkswagen ID.3 - 6,084

Renault ZOE - 6,069

Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,940

Audi e-tron - 5,651

BMW i3 - 5,506

Volkswagen e-up! - 5,484

smart fortwo EQ - 5,302

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 4,998

Official stats (KBA):