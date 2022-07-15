Mercedes-Benz reports 79,105 car sales in the US during the second quarter of 2022 (down 4% year-over-year). So far this year, the company sold 141,356 cars (down 12%).

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS noted 1,959 sales, which is 2.5% of the total volume and only a slightly lower result than in Q1. According to the German manufacturer, during the first half of this year, 4,048 EQS were sold in the US and almost 4,500 cumulatively.

Those are relatively good numbers, considering that the conventional Mercedes-Benz S-Class had 3,920 in Q2 and 8,739 so far this year.

Mercedes-Benz says that demand remains strong, especially for BEVs. With three new models just around the corner (EQE, EQB and EQS SUV), the only way is up.

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA said:

"Our customer demand remains high, especially the desire for fully electric vehicles which we will continue to introduce throughout the year. The expansion of our electric portfolio with three new models over the next six months, including SUV and additional AMG models, will assist our dealers in welcoming more customers to the Mercedes-Benz family."

For reference, in Q2 Audi sold 4,777 all-electric cars, Porsche over 2,500, Volvo over 2,000, and BMW over 1,000. It means that Mercedes-Benz is basically in the middle of the pack of established premium/luxury brands when it comes to BEV volume right now.

Mercedes-Benz' BEV lineup starts at six digits:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(usable)

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 107.8 350 mi

(563 km) 5.5 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 107.8 340 mi

(547 km) 4.1 130 mph

(209 km/h)

Mercedes-Benz sales in the US: