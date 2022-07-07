During the second quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the US 48,049 cars, which is 28.3% less than a year ago. The drop year-to-date is even higher at 31.4% to 83,554.

Meanwhile, all-electric Audi sales almost doubled year-over-year to a new record level.

The company sold a total of 4,777 all-electric cars, which is 87% more than a year ago and almost 10% of the total Audi sales volume.

This is an interesting outcome, considering Volkswagen's weak result in Q2 - Audi probably had a better inventory position for the e-tron family.

The result was achieved by the Audi e-tron/etron Sportback and e-tron GT models, as the Audi Q4 e-tron/Q4 Sportback e-tron were still in the preparation stage. According to the German manufacturer, the electric Q4 is coming "very soon."

Audi BEV sales by model:

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi e-tron sales in the US - Q2 2022

So far this year, Audi sold more than 8,000 all-electric cars (up 17% year-over-year). For reference, in the 12-months of 2021, Audi sold 10,985 all-electric cars in the US (up 53% year-over-year).

Audi BEV sales by model:

With the launch of the Audi Q4 e-tron, the company should be able to noticeably increase its BEV sales volume, but it's more a matter of supply than demand.

As we can see in the table below, the Audi Q3 and Q5 models are sold at a relatively high volume - over 6,000 and over 15,000. It means that there is a chance for at least 5,000 Audi Q4 e-tron sales per quarter.

Detailed results: