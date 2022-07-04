The BMW Group (BMW and MINI) is experiencing some difficult times in the US right now, as its vehicle deliveries decreased 20.6% year-over-year in Q2, to 84,036.

BMW: 78,905 (down 18.3%)

MINI: 5,131 (down 45.1%)

Total: 84,036 (down 20.6%)

The company explains that it's due to supply constraints and inventory availability. A positive thing is that the BMW Sports Activity Vehicle sales improved slightly, thanks to local production in Spartanburg, SC.

In terms of all-electric car sales, we can see a noticeable increase in Q2, thanks to the all-new BMW iX and BMW i4, which entered the market in March.

The company does not say the exact number of BEV sales, but the BMW iX noted 1,081 units during the period, which alone is two times more than the retired BMW i3 a year ago. We guess that the BMW i4 adds another several hundred units on top of that (unfortunately the i4 is counted together with conventional 4 Series models).

BMW plug-in electric car sales:

BMW i3: 0 (down 100% from 511)

BMW i4: N/A potentially several hundred units (new)

BMW i8: 1 (down 50%)

BMW iX: 1,081 (new)

What we do know is that since launch, 1,428 BMW iX and "more than 1,100 BMW i4 Gran Coupe" were sold. That's roughly 2,600 total in the first half of the year - a big increase over 851 BMW i3 a year ago.

Nonetheless, with BEVs representing 1.7% of the total BMW's volume, there is still a lot to do (ramp-up deliveries and introduction of new models).

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“We are pleased that demand remains strong, however this quarter was not without its challenges, as our sales were constricted only by the limitations of available inventory. Since the arrival of the iX and i4 in market this past March, it is clear that enthusiasm for BMW electric vehicles is here to stay. In April, we hosted the world premiere of the first-ever, fully electric BMW i7, to rave reviews from dealers, customers, and press. We look forward to launching this incredible vehicle later this year.”

There is no data about the sales of plug-in hybrid models (330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4) or the all-electric MINI Cooper SE.

BMW/MINI BEV lineup:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" $55,400 +$995 $7,500 $48,895 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" $65,900 +$995 $7,500 $59,395 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" $83,200 +$995 $7,500 $76,695 2022 MINI Cooper SE

$29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250

Detailed BMW sales results:

