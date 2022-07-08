New registration car numbers indicate that Tesla has strengthened its position in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands in the US.

According to the latest registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), for the first five months of 2022, new Tesla registrations increased by 66% year-over-year to 179,574.

Registration data lag behind sales, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

The Tesla Model Y was the most popular electric model through the end of May with 82,880 registrations, noticeably ahead of the Tesla Model 3 (74,092). The third most popular BEV happens to be the Ford Mustang Mach-E (15,491).

However, when it comes to the top manufacturers, Ford is third (17,409), noticeably behind the Hyundai Motor Group with 27,746 units.

It's noteworthy that only two more models exceeded 10,000 units - Tesla Model S (13,008) and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (10,776). The Tesla Model X (9,594) and Kia EV6 (9,508) are slightly below.

Top brands/models

BEV registrations in the US - January-May 2022:

  • Tesla - 179,574 (up 66%)
    - Model Y: 82,880
    - Model 3: 74,092
    - Model S: 13,008
    - Model X: 9,594
  • Ford - 17,409
    - Mustang Mach-E: 15,491
    - E-Transit: 1,495
    - F-150 Lightning: 423
  • Kia - 15,582
    - EV6: 9,508
    - Niro EV: 6,074
  • Hyundai - N/A
    - Ioniq 5: 10,776
  • Nissan LEAF - 7,178
  • Audi - 6,617
  • Polestar 2 - 4,118
  • Volkswagen ID.4 - 3,964
  • Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV - 3,645
  • Porsche Taycan family - 3,627
  • Volvo - 3,330
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS - 3,250
  • Rivian R1T - 2,045
  • BMW - 1,211
  • Lucid Air - 827
  • Mazda MX-30 - 306
  • GMC Hummer EV Pickup - 225
  • Jaguar I-PACE - 220
  • Toyota bZ4X - 181
  • Cadillac Lyriq - 40

When it comes to the premium/luxury brands, according to the report, Tesla is not only #1, but it has now a pretty significant advantage and a strong growth rate. Other brands (aside from Genesis, which is a smaller player), noted a decrease in sales.

Premium brand registrations in the US - January-May 2022:

  • Tesla: 179,574 (up 66%)
  • BMW: 133,209 (down 11%), including 1,211 BEVs
  • Lexus: 112,296 (down 19%)
  • Mercedes-Benz: 110,584 (down 17%), including 3,250 EQS
  • Audi: 67,986 (down 35%), including 6,617 BEVs

