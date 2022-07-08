New registration car numbers indicate that Tesla has strengthened its position in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands in the US.
According to the latest registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), for the first five months of 2022, new Tesla registrations increased by 66% year-over-year to 179,574.
Registration data lag behind sales, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).
The Tesla Model Y was the most popular electric model through the end of May with 82,880 registrations, noticeably ahead of the Tesla Model 3 (74,092). The third most popular BEV happens to be the Ford Mustang Mach-E (15,491).
However, when it comes to the top manufacturers, Ford is third (17,409), noticeably behind the Hyundai Motor Group with 27,746 units.
It's noteworthy that only two more models exceeded 10,000 units - Tesla Model S (13,008) and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (10,776). The Tesla Model X (9,594) and Kia EV6 (9,508) are slightly below.
Top brands/models
BEV registrations in the US - January-May 2022:
- Tesla - 179,574 (up 66%)
- Model Y: 82,880
- Model 3: 74,092
- Model S: 13,008
- Model X: 9,594
- Ford - 17,409
- Mustang Mach-E: 15,491
- E-Transit: 1,495
- F-150 Lightning: 423
- Kia - 15,582
- EV6: 9,508
- Niro EV: 6,074
- Hyundai - N/A
- Ioniq 5: 10,776
- Nissan LEAF - 7,178
- Audi - 6,617
- Polestar 2 - 4,118
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 3,964
- Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV - 3,645
- Porsche Taycan family - 3,627
- Volvo - 3,330
- Mercedes-Benz EQS - 3,250
- Rivian R1T - 2,045
- BMW - 1,211
- Lucid Air - 827
- Mazda MX-30 - 306
- GMC Hummer EV Pickup - 225
- Jaguar I-PACE - 220
- Toyota bZ4X - 181
- Cadillac Lyriq - 40
When it comes to the premium/luxury brands, according to the report, Tesla is not only #1, but it has now a pretty significant advantage and a strong growth rate. Other brands (aside from Genesis, which is a smaller player), noted a decrease in sales.
Premium brand registrations in the US - January-May 2022:
- Tesla: 179,574 (up 66%)
- BMW: 133,209 (down 11%), including 1,211 BEVs
- Lexus: 112,296 (down 19%)
- Mercedes-Benz: 110,584 (down 17%), including 3,250 EQS
- Audi: 67,986 (down 35%), including 6,617 BEVs
Source: Automotive News
