This week, we have news on Tesla, Tesla, Tesla, and Toyota. This is another installment of our top EV news, and it's for the week of Jul 8, 2022.

Portable

Tesla was very present in the news this week. At the IdeenExpo in Germany, Tesla unveiled a portable solar charger with a SpaceX Starlink internet satellite system. The solar range extender trailer comes with deployable solar panels to help extend the range of your Tesla. The charger appears to have nine 300W solar panels, but not much additional info was available. Tesla is up to something. Oh, also a Model S Plaid reached 216 mph (see above video).

Up 46%

This is no surprise to us, but Tesla reached an all-time monthly production high in June. The company’s global deliveries increased by 50% in the first half of 2022 compared to last year. During the second quarter of 2022, Tesla sold 254,695 vehicles globally. Model 3 and Model Y reached 242,000 in production numbers, while only 16,411 Model S and Model X were manufactured. Year-to-date deliveries are up 46%. In Q3, Tesla is expecting more growth with the Model Y as they expand into Australia and New Zealand.

Green Light

Do you have a habit of checking your phone at red lights and missing when the light turns green only to be reminded by the driver behind you with a honk? Tesla’s had a solution for quite some time and they are now expanding the Green Light Chime feature to more vehicles with hardware 3.0.

Initially, the technology was only available with FSD Beta. The feature chimes at the driver to let them know when the traffic lights change to green. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Green Traffic Light Chime. No more honking, no more road rage, just a peaceful, happy drive.

200,000

The good news: Toyota sold its 200,000th EV in the U.S. However, the 200,000-mile mark means Toyota will experience a slow phaseout of the federal EV tax credit over the next 15 months. Following Tesla and General Motors, customers will only be able to utilize a maximum of $3,750 beginning October 1st. In October 2023, no more tax credits will be available. Some of the major car manufacturers have been pushing for a removal of the cap, but nothing has been agreed upon. Nissan and Ford are looking to join the 200,000 club soon.

