If you follow Rivian, you may be aware of the electric startup brand's "Gear Guard" feature. Much like Tesla's Sentry Mode technology, Rivian's Gear Guard is a camera-based security system that's built into the electric pickup truck. It captures footage in and around the vehicle that can prove quite helpful after the fact.

Not long after Tesla launched its standard build-in dashcam (TeslaCam) and Sentry Mode features, people started sharing all sorts of video footage online. It became abundantly clear that such features should arguably be available in all new cars, and perhaps they should eventually come standard.

It's not uncommon for such features to catch on across the industry and slowly make their into more and more vehicles, and eventually, safety organizations like the IIHS could recommend or require them and give automakers credit for their deployment. Not only do these features help Rivian and Tesla owners, but also the authorities, as well as insurance companies.

At any rate, the video above reveals footage of two girls breaking into a Rivian R1T electric truck in Portland, Oregon, and stealing a purse. According to the YouTube description, the ladies were working on getting into the R1T for about 10 minutes, and the video above just shows the "highlights." They tried several times to break the truck's windows, and they were eventually successful. Fortunately, the video should allow them to be easily identified since it provides clear images of their faces and other identifying features.

The video was shared on YouTube channel "Sudeshna Raha," which only has a few subscribers, and we can only assume the channel belongs to the owner of the R1T. According to Raha, the situation occurred on July 3, 2022, at 2:15 PM at the Vietnam Memorial Parking at Washington Park in Portland, Oregon.

Take a close look at the video and share it around. If you or anyone you know recognizes the thieves, be sure to contact the Portland Police at 503-823-3333 as soon as possible.

If you own a Rivian R1T and have used the Gear Guard feature, share your experience with us in the comment section below. Do you think all cars should offer such an option?