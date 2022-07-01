General Motors is doing all it can to put the Bolt EV/EUV battery fire recall behind it.

After replacing the batteries free of charge for owners of over 141,000 affected vehicles, GM lowered prices by about $6,000 for the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, which now start at $26,595 and $28,195, respectively (including $995 dealer freight charges).

But wait, there's more. The automaker now plans to compensate customers who paid more for the vehicles this year before the price cut was introduced. More specifically, all US customers who bought a Bolt EV or EUV in 2022 are eligible for reimbursements, Chevrolet said this week in a memo to dealers seen by Automotive News.

Interestingly, the offer applies to new vehicles from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years as long as they were purchased this calendar year. Customers who leased their Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs through GM Financial are not eligible.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

6 Photos

"A small number of Bolt EV and EUV customers purchased their vehicles in [the] 2022 calendar year, when incentives were low due to limited inventory. As a result of the price reduction announced on the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, we want to make sure these customers are satisfied with their purchase and ownership experience. We will be reaching out to them in the coming weeks to inform them of a goodwill program that will provide reimbursements to make up the price difference." Chevrolet statement to Automotive News

Offering retroactive incentives is a rare move in an industry where prices and discounts available to customers are changed frequently. The decision suggests Chevrolet wants to avoid upsetting its early EV buyers as it plans a massive electric vehicle offensive in the coming years.

According to the memo, eligible customers will be sent letters with instructions for requesting a reimbursement. The amount depends on several factors, including model year and trim level. On average, owners will receive about $5,000, Chevrolet said according to The Detroit News.

Mind you, the financial effort on GM's part to cover this offer will not be huge as Chevrolet sold only 358 Bolt EVs and EUVs in the US during the first quarter, with second-quarter sales to be reported later today.

The automaker will start production of the 2023 Bolt EV and EUV at the Orion Assembly this summer.