Zoomo’s One Delivery E-Bike Inches Closer To Production

Zoomo, an Australian bicycle company, debuted the Zoomo One, a bike it claimed to be the highest-performance utility e-bike on the market, in December 2021.Now, the startup from the Land Down Under has brought forth a fully operational two-wheeler prototype.

According to Zoomo, the One delivery electric bicycle was created exclusively for last-mile deliveries and is the world's first 28-mile-per-hour e-bike built for that purpose. It's also dubbed a "moped killer" by the business because of its competitive features, punchy motor, and ease of operation, which are designed to drive gasoline-powered mopeds off the road—not in a literal sense, of course.

The e-bike, according to Zoomo, is 50-percent more durable than its Zero e-bike, another model in the company's e-bike lineup. The new belt drive system added to the drivetrain, which is claimed to have three times the service life of a standard chain, adds to its longevity. To complement its robustness, the One has front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear suspension, and a configuration that enables the rider to endure longer rides more comfortably and efficiently.

Zoomo has desigend the One to be very configurable to adapt to diverse delivery requirements, such as shopping or food delivery. It includes inbuilt GPS, cellular connection, and Bluetooth, among other safety IoT features. It also has dual-speed ride modes, allowing fleet managers to select the two-wheeler class that best suits their needs. They can choose between Class 2 (which limits the bike to 20 miles per hour) and Class 3 (which allows them to go faster, allowing for a top speed of 28 miles per hour).

Of course, to be termed a delivery bike, the One must be capable of hauling a substantial amount of cargo. As a result, the e-bike has a payload capacity of up to 40 kilograms in the rear, but owing to the adjustable cargo mounts, it can also carry up to 18 kilograms in the front. The Zoomo One comes with a 52V, 17Ah removable battery that is built into the frame. However, Zoomo has yet to reveal the One's operating range.

Zoomo's premium delivery e-bike will be available in the United States sometime in the second half of 2022. The U.K. and European markets are expected to follow suit in 2023. The bike's projected price point was $4,000 USD when Zoomo originally announced it in December 2021. Hopefully, it sticks to this price point or retails for even lower.