Passenger car sales in the Netherlands are falling, just like in most of the other European markets. In May, the number of new registrations decreased by 7% year-over-year.

However, when it comes to plug-in electric cars, we can see that so far this year sales are up every month. According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 7,620 new plug-ins were registered. We estimate that the growth rate is around 27% year-over-year.

The market share is an impressive 32%, including 21% for all-electric cars - that's more than one in five new cars. BEVs are the main force of growth right now, with a year-over-year increase of 48%.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *5,000 and 21% share

PHEVs: about *2,620 and 11% share

Total: 7,620 (32% share)

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – May 2022

So far this year, over 37,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 31% of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *21,990 and 18% share

PHEVs: about *15,880 and 13% share

Total: 37,873 (31% share)

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The Dutch market is very specific with often an unusual composition of the best-selling plug-in compared to many other markets. In May, the three top-selling models (above 500 units), were the Chinese Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, Skoda Enyaq iV and Peugeot e-208.

Year-to-date, the Skoda Enyaq iV is still #1, but its advantage over the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV is just over 100 units. The race for the third place is also pretty close with the Volvo XC40 PHEV some 200 units ahead of the Kia Niro EV.

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 553 Skoda Enyaq iV - 523 Peugeot e-208 - 507 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 382 Ford Kuga PHEV - 280 Kia EV6 - 246 Audi Q4 e-tron - 242 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 202 BMW iX3 - 190 Citroën e-C4 - 184

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,302 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,196 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,664 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,463 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,229 Peugeot e-208 - 1,385 Kia EV6 - 1,141 Fiat 500 electric - 1,136 Ford Kuga PHEV - 865 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 840

In the case of the plug-in car brands year-to-date, the top ones are Volvo (11.4%), BMW (9.1%), Kia (8.8%), Skoda (6.8%), Peugeot (6.8%) and Skoda (also 6.8%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.8%), and Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 19%. The third is Stellantis (15.4%), followed by Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (11.5%).