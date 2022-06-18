Passenger car sales in the Netherlands are falling, just like in most of the other European markets. In May, the number of new registrations decreased by 7% year-over-year.
However, when it comes to plug-in electric cars, we can see that so far this year sales are up every month. According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 7,620 new plug-ins were registered. We estimate that the growth rate is around 27% year-over-year.
The market share is an impressive 32%, including 21% for all-electric cars - that's more than one in five new cars. BEVs are the main force of growth right now, with a year-over-year increase of 48%.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *5,000 and 21% share
- PHEVs: about *2,620 and 11% share
- Total: 7,620 (32% share)
* estimated from the market share
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – May 2022
So far this year, over 37,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 31% of the market.
New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *21,990 and 18% share
- PHEVs: about *15,880 and 13% share
- Total: 37,873 (31% share)
* estimated from the market share
Model rank
The Dutch market is very specific with often an unusual composition of the best-selling plug-in compared to many other markets. In May, the three top-selling models (above 500 units), were the Chinese Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, Skoda Enyaq iV and Peugeot e-208.
Year-to-date, the Skoda Enyaq iV is still #1, but its advantage over the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV is just over 100 units. The race for the third place is also pretty close with the Volvo XC40 PHEV some 200 units ahead of the Kia Niro EV.
Top 10 last month:
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 553
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 523
- Peugeot e-208 - 507
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 382
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 280
- Kia EV6 - 246
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 242
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 202
- BMW iX3 - 190
- Citroën e-C4 - 184
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,302
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,196
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,664
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,463
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,229
- Peugeot e-208 - 1,385
- Kia EV6 - 1,141
- Fiat 500 electric - 1,136
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 865
- Volvo XC60 PHEV - 840
In the case of the plug-in car brands year-to-date, the top ones are Volvo (11.4%), BMW (9.1%), Kia (8.8%), Skoda (6.8%), Peugeot (6.8%) and Skoda (also 6.8%).
Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.8%), and Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 19%. The third is Stellantis (15.4%), followed by Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (11.5%).
