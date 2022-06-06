In May, new passenger car registrations in the UK decreased by 20.6% year-over-year to 124,394, which is the second weakest May since 1992. The year-to-date result is also weaker than a year ago (661,121, down 8.7%).

The market situation is very challenging now, in big part due to supply shortages. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), even plug-in electric car sales decreased compared to the previous year.

Last month's passenger plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 22,787, which is 0.8% less than a year ago. The market share improved to 18.3%.

As usually, a quick look at the data reveals that all-electric car sales continue to increase (although slower than previously, by 18% year-over-year), while plug-in hybrids are stuck in the red for another month (down 26%). PHEVs are now decreasing even faster than the overall market, while conventional hybrids are up 12%.

Hopefully, plug-ins will return to faster growth once supply constraints will ease, but it might take some time.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – May 2022

  • BEVs: 15,448 (up 18% year-over-year) at market share of 12.4%
  • PHEVs: 7,339 (down 26% year-over-year) at market share of 5.9%
  • Total: 22,787 (down 0.8% year-over-year) at market share of 18.3%
external_image

So far this year, more than 136,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of over 20%.

New plug-in car registrations, year-to-date in 2022:

  • BEVs: 92,512 (up 71% year-over-year) - market share of 14.0%
  • PHEVs: 43,549 (down 5% year-over-year) - market share of 6.6%
  • Total: 136,061 (up 36% year-over-year) - market share of 20.6%
external_image

More details, including also other types:

external_image

Top models

Just like in April, there is no data about plug-in models and it appears that none of the stand-alone plug-in cars were able to enter the top 10, unlike in March, when two EVs were on the top.

external_image

LCVs

In terms of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 22,000 were registered last month (down 25% year-over-year). Out of that, about 869 were all-electric (up 47%), which translated to a market share of 4.0%.

external_image

Source: SMMT

