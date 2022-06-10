Nikola Corporation has announced that its Tre BEV Class 8 electric tractor has been deemed eligible for the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP), which means buyers now qualify for an incentive of up to $185,000 per truck.

NYTVIP provides vouchers, or discounts, to fleets across New York State that purchase or lease medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric vehicles. With this approval, Nikola Tre BEV buyers can benefit from the maximum incentive with a scrappage requirement.

The program administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is designed to help make it easier for fleets to adopt zero-emission vehicle technologies by significantly reducing up front cost.

Nikola is also registered in California as part of the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The heavy-duty electric truck is eligible for an incentive of $120,000 per unit for customers operating in the Golden State.

Gallery: Nikola Tre BEV

"By qualifying for both California's and New York's incentive programs, Nikola is able make an impact on two major markets with high commercial traffic volume. Decarbonizing heavy-duty trucking and port operations is more likely to be accomplished, thanks to these accelerated zero-emission vehicle adoption programs that make clean transportation trucks a more desirable option for fleet owners." Michael Erickson, Nikola's Global Head, Strategic Business Planning

The Nikola Tre BEV is expected to have the longest range among the current HVIP and NYTVIP eligible zero-emission Class 8 tractors. The company says the electric truck has a range of up to 350 miles (563 kilometers) from a 753-kWh battery pack.

Charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes as little as 120 minutes using a DC fast charger at 240 kW with CCS1 or CCS2. The Nikola Tre BEV's powertrain offers a maximum output of 480 kW (645 horsepower), which enables a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h). Its Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) is 82,000 pounds (37,194 kilograms).

Nikola says the Tre's cabover design makes it ideal for metro-regional applications because it has improved visibility and maneuverability compared to conventional, long nose trucks.