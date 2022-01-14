The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the Nikola Tre BEV as a ZEV, making it eligible for an incentive of $120,000 per truck for customers operating in the Golden State.

The battery electric semi truck has been included by CARB in the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program, with the incentive helping reduce the total cost of ownership by $120,000 for any California-based purchasers.

Nikola has already started deliveries of its Tre BEV in December and CARB’s decision to include it in the HVIP program is likely to boost sales of the battery electric Class 8 truck.

“We applaud CARB's commitment to a greener future through the HVIP program. Our HVIP approval is anticipated to help dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lowers the total cost of ownership for Nikola’s California-based customers.” Michael Erickson, Nikola’s Global Head, Battery-Electric Vehicles

According to Nikola, the Tre BEV is expected to have the longest range among the current HVIP eligible Class 8 tractors—up to 350 miles (563 kilometers). The company also says the Tre’s cabover design is “ideal for metro-regional applications because it has improved visibility and maneuverability.”

Pricing for the Tre BEV, Nikola’s only battery electric vehicle at the moment, is not available on the company’s website, but the $120,000 incentive is likely to make it competitive with comparable diesel trucks from a pricing standpoint.

Nikola started Tre BEV deliveries in December 2021 with two "pilot trucks" for Total Transportation Services, a California port drayage company operating at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Since then, the company has shared several letters of intent signed with companies interested in buying Nikola Tre BEVs, with potential orders totaling 340 units.

Companies include Total Transportation Services (30 Tre BEVs and 70 Tre FCEVs), Heniff Transportation (100 Tre BEVs), USA Truck (100), Saia LTL Freight (100), and Covenant Logistics Group (10 Tre BEVs and 40 Tre FCEVs). Deliveries for all these orders are expected to start in the first half of this year.