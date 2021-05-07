Nikola Corporation has announced a new collaboration with Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI) port trucking company that explores the possibility of using battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

TTSI signed up for trials at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach and a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to order 100 Nikola Class 8 battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) semi-trucks.

The trial with four vehicles - two all-electric and two hydrogen fuel cells, is expected to start in the first half of 2022. Then, depending on the outcome, TTSI will decide whether it will buy the trucks: 30 BEVs and 70 FCVs.

"The collaboration is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the parties." "The LOI is for 100 zero-emission trucks beginning with a four-truck pilot slated to start in the first half of 2022 and consisting of two BEVs and two FCEVs. Based on satisfactory completion of the vehicle trials and subject to TTSI obtaining certain government funding, thirty BEVs are projected to follow later in 2022, and 70 FCEVs are anticipated to start in 2023."

The electric Nikola Tre is designed for local deliveries up to 350 miles (563 km), while the hydrogen version should be able to go up to 500 miles (800 km).

Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI said:

“The Nikola Tre trucks are exactly the type of zero-emission solution we need to be using at the port. Our trucks operate for 18-20 hours a day making the benefits of the Nikola portfolio a perfect match for our needs. The expected availability of the BEV aligns with our desire to reach our sustainability goals quickly and the FCEV is ideal for longer-range applications. Nikola’s value proposition of the truck and hydrogen fuel bundled together made this partnership even more appealing to our leadership team.”

