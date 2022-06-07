As you may already be aware, Tesla has a proprietary Safety Score program that's not only used to determine its in-house insurance rates (where applicable), but also used to determine which owners of the brand's Full Self-Driving Capability will get to participate in the FSD Beta testing program.

Tesla hasn't lowered the qualifying score in some time, and many people who paid for the FSD Capability are still unable to use it. However, CEO Elon Musk has made it clear on several occasions that expansion is imminent. In March 2022, Musk flirted with the idea of lowering the minimum score to 95, but it didn't happen.

Fast forward to May 2022, and Musk shared that he believed a score of 95 and above may become the new threshold going forward. However, much like the previous updates, the expansion would be dependent on the success of FSD Beta update 10.12.

Since then, the 10.12.2 update has been rolling out to Tesla owners' cars – this applies only to people who already paid for the Full Self-Driving Capability package and have a qualifying Safety Score. Thus far, it seems the latest version of FSD is one of the most successful to date, though the analysis of beta testers is obviously subjective, and perceptions can be skewed for a number of reasons.

At any rate, Teslarati shared the following tweet potentially confirming that Tesla owners with a score of 95 or better are now being offered the opportunity to join the beta program.

The publication added that it's aware of others with a 95 Safety Score also getting the update. However, not long after Teslarati published its article, it appears more information became available. The website claims that many of its readers have reported that they're now part of the FSD Beta program, and their score is only 93.

Moreover, according to Drive Tesla Canada, at least one person with a Safety Score as low as 91 reported getting the software update.

While we haven't yet found any official information from Tesla or Musk, the CEO did announce via a tweet on June 5, 2022, that FSD Beta 10.12.2 was already being expanded to 100,000 Tesla vehicles.

Musk also recently shared during multiple interviews that 100,000 Tesla owners are already participating in the beta program, which suggests the current rollout may double the number of testers, which is mentioned in the tweet reply above.

This all comes as no surprise since Tesla hopes to expand the program to 1 million FSD Beta testers by the end of 2022.

We'll be keeping our eyes open for further confirmation that Tesla has lowered the FSD Beta Safety Score requirements. If you're a beta tester or you have any other related information, please share it with us in the comment section below.