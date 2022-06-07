Mazda car sales in the US significantly decreased in May, by 63.7% year-over-year to 15,312 units. Also, the result after the first five months is negative - 127,673 (down 18.5% year-over-year), which clearly indicates that the Japanese brand has some serious supply issues.

Meanwhile, the all-electric Mazda MX-30 sales remain at a very low level of just 35 units last month, and 293 so far this year. The best monthly result was achieved in April - 111, after 101 in March.

Cumulatively, Mazda delivered some 507 units, which makes us wonder whether there is economical sense to sell BEVs in such low volume? Especially since the MSRP of $33,470 (+$1,175 DST) probably does not leave much space for a high margin. The cost after deducting a $7,500 federal tax credit is $27,145.

Considering Mazda's sales numbers, BEVs and overall, one might say that the Japanese company has for too long neglected electric cars.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed 2022 Mazda MX-30 FWD 35.5 100 mi

(161 km) 87 mph

(140 km/h)

Gallery: Mazda MX-30

16 Photos

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and the US):