Mazda car sales in the US significantly decreased in May, by 63.7% year-over-year to 15,312 units. Also, the result after the first five months is negative - 127,673 (down 18.5% year-over-year), which clearly indicates that the Japanese brand has some serious supply issues.
Meanwhile, the all-electric Mazda MX-30 sales remain at a very low level of just 35 units last month, and 293 so far this year. The best monthly result was achieved in April - 111, after 101 in March.
Cumulatively, Mazda delivered some 507 units, which makes us wonder whether there is economical sense to sell BEVs in such low volume? Especially since the MSRP of $33,470 (+$1,175 DST) probably does not leave much space for a high margin. The cost after deducting a $7,500 federal tax credit is $27,145.
Considering Mazda's sales numbers, BEVs and overall, one might say that the Japanese company has for too long neglected electric cars.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Mazda MX-30
|$33,470
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$27,145
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|Top
Speed
|2022 Mazda MX-30
|FWD
|35.5
|100 mi
(161 km)
|87 mph
(140 km/h)
Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and the US):
- Range:
up to 100 miles (161 km) EPA
up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
- energy consumption of 19 kWh/100 km (62 miles) WLTP
- 35.5 kWh battery pack (prismatic cells, total nominal voltage of 355 V)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- front-wheel drive (e-SKYACTIV powertrain)
- AC synchronous motor: 107 kW (145 PS) peak (80.9 kW continuous) and 271 Nm
- AC charging using 6.6 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) 20-80% in about 36 minutes (up to 50 kW)
- Overall length × overall width × overall height: 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
Wheelbase 2,655mm
- curb weight of 1,720–1,750 kg out of total 2,119 kg permissible
