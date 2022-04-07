Mazda reports 33,023 car sales in the US in the month of March, which is 3.2% more than a year ago. However, during the first quarter, sales decreased by 1.2% year-over-year to 82,268.

The Japanese company reveals also that the Mazda MX-30 sales in March amounted to 101, which is a symbolic number - one unit above the EPA range rating of 100 miles (the lowest value for all battery-electric cars on the market).

The Mazda MX-30's Q1 sales amounted to 180, compared to 181 in the last four months of 2021.

Cumulatively, Mazda delivered 361 units since September 2021 (181 in 2021).

Only time will tell whether Mazda MX-30 will be sold in some more substantial volume, but we would not expect much, as the MX-30 is considered a compliance-type of EV (limited availability/specs).

According to Mazda, many MX-30 customers already have other longer-range vehicles in the household, which means that it's a potential 2nd car in the premium segment.

The MX-30 starts at an MSRP of $33,470 (+$1,175 DST), but thanks to a $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective cost could be lowered to $27,145.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed 2022 Mazda MX-30 FWD 35.5 100 mi

(161 km) 87 mph

(140 km/h)

