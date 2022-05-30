The DeLorean is back as an all-electric 2+2 grand tourer with striking looks signed by Italdesign and exhilarating performance. It's called Alpha5 and it spearheads an entire lineup from the revived brand, which will include an electric sedan, hydrogen SUV and a V8 coupe.

As the photos can attest, the DeLorean Alpha5 is a major departure from the original DMC-12. It may retain details like the gullwing doors—a massive pair if we ever saw one—louvered rear glass, and vaguely similar taillights, but this is a completely different beast.

For starters, it's a much larger car, measuring 196.6 inches (4,995 mm) in length, 80.5 inches (2,044 mm) in width, and 53.9 in (1,370 mm) in height. The wheelbase is also generous for a coupe, measuring 90.5 inches (2,300 mm).

Its massive gullwing doors are arguably the main highlight and the reason they are so big is to allow access to the rear seats. At the front, the Alpha5 displays sleek horizontal headlights and a sizable grille in the lower part of the bumper that sucks in air and directs it up to the sculpted hood. Elsewhere, the multi-spoke aerodynamic wheels and chunky rear diffuser will certainly not go unnoticed either.

Gallery: DeLorean Alpha5

27 Photos

The cabin is modern and minimalistic and features four sports seats, a sizable digital cluster behind the retro-tastic steering wheel, and a central touchscreen that physically connects the dashboard with the raised center tunnel.

It definitely looks aerodynamic and fast, and both those impressions are accurate. The body style enabled designers to achieve a drag coefficient of 0.23, which is among the best in the industry right now, although behind the Mercedes-Benz EQS's Cd of 0.20.

As for performance, the Alpha5 "base performance model"—this suggests more potent models are in the pipeline—packs a 100+kWh battery powering "multiple electric motors." This setup enables a sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.99 seconds, 0 to 88 mph (a reference to the speed the DMC-12 needed to time-travel in the Back To The Future movie trilogy) in 4.35 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The range is estimated at 300 miles (483 kilometers).

The DeLorean Alpha5 will make its official public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 18 before entering production in 2024 at an undisclosed location in Italy. Seeing as the vehicle is styled by Italdesign, which also penned the original DMC-12, the Italian design house may also manufacture it at the Italdesign Automobili Speciali production facility for low-volume vehicles. At this moment that is pure speculation, though.

The battery-powered coupe will be built in a limited run of 88 units (of course). Production will begin with a special Launch Edition model, but details about it are scarce beyond the red paint and black accents.