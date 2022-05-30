Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 Introduces The BASH/MTN Electric Mountain Bike

Serial1 is an electric bicycle spin-off of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company. With a good number of e-bikes in its range, Serial 1's bikes are predominantly focused on urban riding. Last year, Serial 1 released the MOSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY models. With a 529Wh lithium-ion battery and a mid-drive Brose electric motor, Serial 1 positioned both bicycles towards urban riders and commuters.

For those looking for more adventure aboard their e-bikes, the new BASH/MTN electric mountain bike fits the bill perfectly. However, Serial 1 isn't looking for hard-core trail bikers. The BASH/MTN is equipped with Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and an SR Suntour NCX seat post with a travel of 50mm (2 inches), but it lacks front and rear suspension. Because the electric mountain bike has the same sturdy frame as Serial 1's MOSH/CTY, moderate off-road excursions are possible, but most riders would avoid using the BASH/MTN on more difficult terrain. However, the brand sees this as a strength, hinging on versatility at its core.

Because it lacks suspension on both ends, the e-MTB is more akin to a gravel or cyclocross bike. Serial 1's 529Wh battery in the BASH/MTN gets between 30 and 95 kilometers on a single charge. Of course, the terrain and drive mode you choose will have a big influence on that range. The BASH/MTN power bank recharges in just under five hours and regains 75 percent of its energy in just 2.5 hours after being drained.

The Brose electric motor allows the BASH/MTN to achieve 20 miles per hour as a Class 1 e-bike before restricting power output. You are, however, free to travel beyond 20 miles per hour, provided you achieve this speed with pedal power. You're sure to come to a confident stop thanks to four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203mm rotors. The BASH/MTN will be produced in 1,050 units, with 525 going to clients in the United States. At $3,999, the limited edition eMTB will sit between the MOSH/CTY and the RUSH/CTY.