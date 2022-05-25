The Heybike Ranger Is A Robust Step-Through Folding E-Bike

People choose folding bikes for their ease and mobility, and not particularly because they are the most robustly made two-wheelers. Personally, folding bikes never really appealed to me, as they mostly seemed to flimsy and unable to cope with the abuse I tend to put my bikes through. The Heybike Ranger, on the other hand, seems to be an exception, with all-terrain fat tires, a high payload capacity, and a robust rear rack.

Naturally, making things more durable and dependable comes at a higher price. As a result, the Ranger from e-bike company Heybike is not a budget-friendly model. In fact, at $1,400 USD, it's the second most pricey two-wheeler in the company's range, after the $1,900 USD step-through Explore. Nonetheless, the bike represents excellent value for money, with a number of appealing features and upmarket specifications setting itself apart from the budget-oriented, run-of-the-mill e-bike.

Diving into the details a bit, this fat tire wheeler features a step-through frame and folding construction, as well as 20-inch by 4-inch knobby fat tires. Given its overall proportions, the ranger is suitable for riders ranging in height from 5'3" to 6'3". (161 cm and 192 cm). All things considered, t he Ranger isn't exactly a featherweight, weighing in at 32 kilograms, with the battery pack alone tipping the scales at 10.5 kilograms. It does make up or its heft with an impressive payload capacity of up to 150 kilograms.

In terms of battery tech, the Heybike Ranger has a huge 48V/15 Ah battery that provides a range of up to 48 miles in pedal assist mode. As a result, the Ranger is a very dependable bike that can help you with all of your regular commutes as well as the odd off-road adventure. According to Heybike, the battery takes about five to six hours to fully charge. In addition to the large battery, the Ranger is fitted with a 500W brushless hub motor that can propel it to a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This speed limit is in place due to the fact that it is a Class 3 e-bike.

In addition to the impressive battery and motor specifications, a large backlit display shows all the essential information, such as mileage, speed, and battery charge status. The Ranger also has a front suspension fork, a Shimano seven-speed drivetrain, a rear rack, and a front attachment that allows you to add a rack or basket. Furthermore, an easy-to-operate two-step folding mechanism allows you to quickly load the bike into the back of a van, SUV, or pickup truck.