The Ducati MG-20 Is An Electric Folding Bike That Packs Quite A Punch

Folding bikes have always been designed with practicality in mind. Considered by many as the most practical form of two-wheeled personal mobility, the humble old folding bike has evolved greatly from the early Bromptons and Raleighs. With the electric bike generation well and truly here, folding bikes are more sensible than ever before, and can travel further while keeping the rider comfortable and safe.

Ducati may not be a brand that comes to mind when it comes to practical, utility-focused products. Indeed, the Italian motorcycling icon is the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest and most powerful—not to mention gas-guzzling—motorcycles. That isn't to say, however, that the brand doesn't have any initiatives geared towards a greener tomorrow. In fact, Ducati has a range of electric bikes and scooters—with bikes such as the MIG-S being geared towards competitive mountain biking. It also has the MG-20, a folding electric bike that certainly raises the bar when it comes to tech features on foldable two-wheelers.

The MG-20 is Ducati's first foldable e-bike. Through a sleek and aerodynamic shape and the strong lines of the rims, the unique design emphasizes Ducati's racing nature. The MG-20 was designed for city driving and is agile and light on the road. The frame, fork, and rims are constructed entirely of magnesium, which contributes to the bike's minimal weight. Magnesium is both lightweight and rigid, enabling optimal performance as well as excellent impact absorption and resistance.

The e-compact bike's wheels (20 inches with a 2.125-inch cross-section tire) and quick folding mechanism take up minimal space and provide flexibility, allowing it to be used in conjunction with public and private transportation. In terms of performance, the 250W rear motor offers pedal assistance and, when combined with the 36V 10.5Ah 378Wh SAMSUNG battery, promises a range of up to 50 kilometers (31.25 miles) at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles per hour), as per e-bike rules.

The battery is built into the frame, however it can be easily removed for charging at home or at the office. The waterproof LCD panel positioned on the handlebar is used to control primary operations, such as turning on the lights and selecting between three degrees of pedal-assistance. Even at night, the front LED lamp and reflective strips on the wheels offer optimal visibility and overall safety. The Ducati MG-20 electric folding bike carries a retail price starting at 1,599 Euros, or the equivalent of $1,663 USD.