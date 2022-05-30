This couple has driven their Tesla Model 3 some 14,000 kilometers in Australia. After exactly one year of ownership, it was time to put together a video sharing everything they think you should know about owning a Model 3. If you're in the market for a Model 3, this video should prove quite helpful since it covers all the important topics clearly and concisely.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular electric cars in the world, and the only EV that may be more popular in some areas is the Tesla Model Y. That said, the Model Y is much more expensive than its smaller sibling, and you can probably get into a Model 3 sooner. There are also plenty of Model 3's on the used market, which isn't true of the Model Y.

At any rate, YouTube influencers "Ryan's Model 3" picked up their Model 3 last May 2021. They share details related to charging at home and on road trips, as well as their real-world range. Ryan makes it clear that the Model 3 has eliminated his range anxiety. He also spends some time talking about the Tesla's tech, including Sentry Mode, the Tesla App, and how to use Autopilot.

The Model 3 features a white interior, which Ryan also discusses. It seems many people are concerned that the white interior will stain, and won't stay nice over the car's lifespan. The video also provides details about the Model 3's paint, glass roof, and quality issues, which are all hot topics when it comes to Tesla.

Ryan's Model 3 provided the following topics and timestamps on YouTube. The video isn't very long, and we suggest watching the whole thing, but it helps to be able to focus on the topics that interest you.

00:00 Intro

02:40 Charging on the road

04:56 Charging at home

06:08 Range of the car

08:07 Using Autopilot

09:00 Sentry Mode

10:45 White interior

11:17 Paint/Glass roof

12:16 Tesla App

12:40 Quality issues

13:55 Overview

Are you a Tesla Model 3 fan? Do you own a Tesla? If not, which EV do you drive, and what do you think of it? Share your stories with us in the comment section below.