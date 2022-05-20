Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has shared a video on his Twitter account that offers a quick look at the R1S electric SUV's interior, more specifically the trunk and rear seats.

The two-minute video appears to be shot with a phone by RJ himself on the factory floor in Normal, Illinois, and focuses on the rear end of an R1S flaunting a vivid Red Canyon paint. Focusing on the back of the SUV makes sense since the front half of the car is pretty much identical with that of the R1T pickup truck.

Scaringe asks a quality control employee to show several practicality features of the R1S, starting with the tailgate's power close button. We also get to see the lights integrated into the tailgate that illuminate the loading area underneath, including the lower tailgate, which opens manually and can serve as a bench.

The trunk looks pretty big with the third-row seats in place and becomes enormous when they are folded flat—an operation that is also done manually.

The second-row seats have a power-folding feature and expand the cargo area even more when they are folded, creating a flat floor together with the third row and a panel that fits behind the rearmost seats. Actually, that's enough space for an adult to lie down, as RJ demonstrates. The video also shows the detachable hooks on each side of the trunk floor that slide back and forth and can be used for securing gear.

The Rivian R1S is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated electric SUVs arriving this year. Technically, the EV maker made the first two R1S deliveries in December 2021, but those were handed over to Rivian's CEO and CFO. The first wave of customer deliveries is expected this summer and autumn, with the first served customers to be reservation holders of R1S Launch Edition and R1S Adventure trim levels.

The Rivian R1S carries a starting price of $72,500 for the Explore package with the dual-motor AWD powertrain and Standard battery pack offering 260+ miles of range. Mind you, this configuration will only start shipping to customers in 2024.

The model fitted with the quad-motor AWD powertrain starts at $84,500 and is only available with the Large battery pack offering 316 miles of range.