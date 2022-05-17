Ever since Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning in May 2021, people have been waiting for the day the first production vehicles are shipped to customers.

That day was yesterday, when Ford started shipping completed F-150 Lightnings to dealers from the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC) in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley made the moment official by tweeting two videos of the electric trucks being driven onto multi-level container rail cars and car carrier trailers as they began their journey to their eager owners. It shouldn't take more than a few days before we get to see the first customers take delivery of the F-150 Lightning.

It took the automaker one year from product unveiling to the start of customer deliveries, which is not too bad for an all-electric vehicle, especially in this difficult economic climate with supply chain disruptions, semiconductor shortages and rising material costs.

Ford also deserves credit for launching production with an healthy mix of trim levels, with one in five F-150 Lightning trucks made being a fleet-oriented entry-level Pro model that starts at just under $40,000.

The F-150 Lightning XLT is priced from just under $53,000 with the 230-mile Standard Range Battery or $72,474 with the 320-mile Extended Range Battery. Next up is the F-150 Lightning Lariat, which retails for $67,474 with the base battery pack or $77,474 with the extended pack.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning starts shipping out to dealers

3 Photos

The range-topping model is the F-150 Lightning Platinum starting at $90,874, fitted exclusively with the larger battery. In the case of the fully loaded Platinum, the EPA Combined rating is 300 miles.

Demand for the F-150 Lightning is through the roof, with Ford recently announcing dealers that it is no longer taking orders from retail customers for the Pro and XLT trim levels for the 2022 model year. Customers who chose an option called "Extend My Reservation" will be able to extend their reservation to future model years, though.

Ford has 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning and would have probably racked up a lot more if it hadn't stopped taking pre-orders in December 2021. Ford CEO Jim Farley said he expects 80% of those who reserved a Lightning to end up buying.