May 14, 2022

Public charging operators, including Tesla’s Supercharger network, charge customers in one of two ways: by the minute, or by the unit of energy (the kilowatt-hour, or kWh) consumed.
Most agree that the per-kWh system is fairer, as it charges the customer for the energy that’s actually dispensed, and isn’t dependent on charging speed, over which the customer has no control. Per-minute pricing lives on in some areas, because of state laws that make it illegal for anyone other than a regulated utility to resell electricity, but the future trend toward kWh pricing is clear.

Electrify America has been updating its pricing structure “to reflect the growing preference for kWh pricing,” and recently began charging by the kWh in Idaho, Indiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and South Carolina. EA now offers kWh pricing in 30 states and the District of Columbia.
“Electric vehicle owners like the transparency of kilowatt-hour pricing—letting them pay for the amount of energy used to charge their EVs,” said Robert Barrosa, Senior Director, Business Development & Marketing at Electrify America.  “We are continuing work to expand kilowatt-hour pricing to even more states.”  

