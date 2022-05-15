The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y remains the best selling premium model in the crossover/SUV category in China, regardless of the powertrain.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, in April, Tesla sold in China only 1,512 units, which is an extremely low result (compared to over 65,000 in March) that was caused by the plant shut down in Shanghai during COVID-19 lockdown.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

The number includes 960 MIC Tesla Model Y (down 82% year-over-year), but even with such a low volume, the Model Y remains significantly ahead of other models in its category year-to-date, according to CnEVPost.

Let's take a look at the numbers of premium crossover/SUV (January-April 2022):

Tesla Model Y: 75,641

Mercedes-Benz GLC: 53,946

BMW X3: 47,292

Audi Q5: 41,189

Li Auto's Li ONE: 35,883

On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y is no longer #1 year-to-date, if one would include mainstream models, because several other models noted much better results in April.

BYD Song: 98,809

GWM Haval H6: 85,986

Chang'an: CS75: 78,828

Honda CR-V: 76,232

Tesla Model Y: 75,641

Only time will tell whether the currently most popular Tesla model will be able to fight back and return to the top.

MIC Tesla Model 3

In the case of the Tesla Model 3, some 552 units were sold in China last month (down 91% year-over-year).

The year-to-date number of 34,171 is far behind premium and mainstream sedans but allows for sixth place among plug-in sedans.

The top sedans in China are the conventional Nissan Sylphy (134,863), followed by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (119,686), conventional Volkswagen Lavida (107,251) and plug-in BYD Qin (99,354).

So far this year, Tesla sold in China almost 110,000 locally produced electric cars, while exporting almost 74,000, according to CPCA.

Production in April was limited to just 10,757 units and, as of now, there is no guarantee that May will be significantly better.