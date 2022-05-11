Plug-in electric car sales in the US significantly increased during the first quarter of 2022, despite the parts supply constraints, which drove the overall market down by 18% year-over-year to 3.4 million units.

According to the Experian's car registration data (via Automotive News), used as a proxy of sales, some 158,689 battery-electric vehicles were registered in Q1 2022, which is 60% more than a year ago.

Thanks to such outstanding results, BEV market share improved to a new record of 4.6% nationwide.

According to the article, among the top 10 all-electric models, four were Tesla cars (Model 3/Model Y, Model S/Model X) and three from Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Kia Niro EV). The only other models in the top 10 were the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Nissan LEAF and Volkswagen ID.4.

Tesla's position in the US market is dominant in the BEV segment, as 113,882 registrations in Q1 (up 59% year-over-year) translated into a huge 71.8% share.

Another big thing worth underlining is the progress of the Hyundai Motor Group, which has noted 15,414 units sold, including 8,450 Kia and 6,964 Hyundai. That is two times more than Ford at 7,407.

BEV registrations in the US - Q1 2022:

: 113,882 (up 59%) and 71.8% share in BEV segment non-Tesla BEVs: 44,807 Kia : 8,450 (up 735% from 1,011)

: 7,407 (up 91%) - Mustang Mach-E: 6,957 (up 80%) - E-Transit: 396 - F-150 Lightning: 54 (formally launched in May) Hyundai : 6,964 (up 236% from 2,072)

: 6,964 (up 236% from 2,072) - Ioniq 5: 6,265 - Kona Electric: 685 - Ioniq Electric: 14 Nissan (LEAF): 4,401 (up 23%)

: 10,707 Total: 158,689 (up 60% year-over-year) and 4.6% market share

Tesla's domination in the BEV segment is not the only one, as the brand is also considered the number one in premium/luxury car segment, ahead of BMW.